Acting Up: Hangar Theatre and the Franklin Stage

Acting Up is back! After a short hiatus, we’ve brought back this segment for the summer! There is so much incredible theatre going on this summer in the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier, and most of them are air conditioned! Please support your local performing arts companies if you can!

The first of many things I am excited for is Eureka Day by Jonathan Spector, being produced by the Hangar Theatre in Ithaca from July 25th-August 2nd. Eureka Day is the winner of the 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival or a play. I ALMOST saw this show while it was on Broadway on a trip to NYC, but we ended up going to see Purpose by Brandon Jacobs Jenkins, which was probably one of the greatest shows I’ve ever seen! Alas, I still wish I had had a chance to see Eureka Day, which is a comedy about… vaccine mandates. I am truly intrigued as to how this is pulled off, but I’m already at the edge of my seat waiting to find out! You too can get tickets by visiting https://hangartheatre.org/event/eureka-day/

The next show I’m really excited to see this summer is HOME? A Palestinian Woman’s Pursuit of Life, Liberty, and Happiness, written and performed by Hend Ayoub. I think it’s very rare to be able to see a one woman show, let alone a one woman show based on autobiographical events in this area. I think theatre provides a unique opportunity to showcase diverse experiences and expand the audience's empathy and worldview.

https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/home/

As always, there are many opportunities to see great theatre in your community without breaking the bank. I firmly believe art should be for everyone and everyone should see art! To avoid paying fees through online ticketing platforms, try to call the box office or arrive early to performances to see if there is a discount! Please let me know about shows you’re excited to see this summer. I hope to see you there! I love to learn about Theatre companies I’ve never heard of before in our region! Let me know if I’ve missed any!

