Locally Sourced: July 22nd, 2026

Hello Sourcers!

﻿Let’s see what’s happening around the region this week!

🎸 Bands Together

☀️ SummerFest

🇺🇸 America 250

🎆 Corning 175

In our continuing effort to spotlight some of the great summer concert series that happen across the region, this week we turn the spotlight on Binghamton’s Otsiningo Park and the Broome Bands Together series! Tuesdays in the summer, they’re offering up free music from 6 to 8pm. On July 28th, Katie Scott with Persuasion takes the stage, and local vendors including Beer Tree and Here’s the Twist (the unofficial ice cream truck of WSKG) will be on hand with goodies.

In Newark Valley, this Saturday is the Newark Valley SummerFest Parade, kicking off at the Newark Valley Middle School at 10am and making its way downtown. The parade will be followed by a car show, family activities, and a “touch a truck” event. The parade will be preceded by a “fun run,” which in my book is an oxymoron.

In Corning, they’re celebrating an incredible 175 years of glassmaking tonight in Riverfront Centennial Park with live music, lawn games, food trucks, and a fireworks show. Check the math: that means Corning Glass was founded in 1851. Makes Cornell University seem like a spring chicken. The birthday party kicks off at 7pm, but there will be lectures and glass blowing demonstrations at the Corning Museum of Glass throughout the weekend.

But you know what’s older than Corning Glass? America. America 250 events continue across the region, even with July 4th in our rear view mirror. The America 250! Schuyler County Commission hosts a continuing series of lectures through the rest of the summer and into the fall. On July 26th at 2pm, Burdett Historian Martha Evans will give a talk on the military lots that were given to Revolutionary War soldiers in payment for their service, which shaped the settlement of most of our region; 28 central New York were created as groupings of military lots. Sunday’s talk will be at the Burdett Fire Department.

If you’re a reader, we’ve got two big Completely Booked events coming up. This Saturday from 6-8pm, it’s Library After Hours at the Southeast Steuben County Library! Hang out, have a beverage and listen to stories. This event is a fundraiser for the library, sponsored by WSKG’s Completely Booked.

And next week, Completely Booked hosts a Silent Reading Party at HomePlus. Bring your current book or a new favorite, settle into a cozy spot. And there are lots of cozy spots to be had, because this party is being held at Home Plus at the Oakdale Commons in Johnson City. This event is free, but you need to reserve your spot.

That’s what I’ve got for you this week, Sourcers! See you soon!