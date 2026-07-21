Put Down the Tablet: West Kortright Center

Greetings and welcome to another edition of Put Down The Tablet, the column where I document my daughter’s quest for device-free fun! Josie has already filled her summer with fun activities, including checking out the new Toy Story movie and cooling down at a friend’s swimming pool. Before we discuss our trip to East Meredith’s West Kortright Center let’s take a trip back in time to when I was Josie’s age.

Growing up, music was not a big part of my family’s routine. I would listen to whatever my older brother put on his record player (Kenny Rogers and Phil Collins were favorites) but going to a rock’n’roll show was a foreign concept. Over the years, listening to music and going to shows has become one of my favorite hobbies so when I saw that Hurray For The Riff Raff, an indie folk band I enjoy, were performing at the West Kortright Center, I bought two tickets for Josie and I.

Located near Oneonta in the Western Catskills, the West Kortright Center is a refurbished church that has served as a hub of artistic endeavors for the past fifty years. I first visited West Kortright in 2004 with WSKG Producer Bill Jaker, when he profiled their still on-going Youth Shakespeare Program and returned in 2024 to film a concert for our Expressions program. In addition to concerts, West Kortright offers classes and activities to the public, including plenty of offerings to children and teens throughout the summer.

Josie and I arrived at the concert, parked next to a farmer’s field and walked about 100 yards with cows in view to West Kortright Center. I was a bit anxious if Josie would enjoy this experience, but luckily, I was not the only irresponsible parent to take their child to an indie rock show. She immediately began playing with two boys also in attendance. Josie sat next to her new friends in the vintage church pews and even danced with them once the four piece band kicked it into high gear.

Hurray For the Riff Raff and lead singer Alynda Segarra magnetized the sold out crowd with their unique blend of folk, rock and socially conscious lyrics that Josie will better understand ten years from now. They played many songs from their recent studio record ‘The Past Is Still Alive’ and performed Josie’s favorite song, ‘Buffalo!’ I was very proud that Josie took in the entire 75 minute show in cramped conditions and she is already looking forward to her next concert! The show ended just as the sun went down and walking back to our car we were guided by an army of lightning bugs flying through the fields. A truly magical way to end a special night.

The West Kortright Center is located at 49 East Kortright Center Road in East Meredith.

