PROGRAMMING NOTICE: Tower maintenance is being performed on WSQX 91.5 (WSKG Classical over the air) and may last approximately 2 hours. You can still listen to WSKG Classical streaming on the website or by using the WSKG App.
Climate Reporting from WSKG
A construction worker drains a bottle of water while assembling scaffolding outside an office building in New York City. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
Jason DeCrow
/
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Local News
New York lags behind setting worker protections for extreme heat
Rebecca Redelmeier
While other states, like Oregon and California, have enacted further protections for workers in extreme heat, New York’s efforts continue to stall.
A construction worker in Brooklyn, New York, takes a break during a heatwave. (AP Photo/Jon Gerberg)
Jon Gerberg
/
AP
Local News
NY workers’ compensation claims 45% more likely on high-heat days, report finds
Rebecca Redelmeier
Aurora Berry
/
WSKG
NPR News
After adopting its own Green New Deal, a college town sets a new target
Rebecca Redelmeier
Climate News
