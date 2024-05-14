Climate Reporting from WSKG
While other states, like Oregon and California, have enacted further protections for workers in extreme heat, New York’s efforts continue to stall.
"Reduce, reuse, recycle." We've heard that for decades - but does it work? This hour, TED speakers reimagine the well-known slogan and reconsider how we think about what we consume and throw away. Guests include right-to-repair advocate Gay Gordon-Byrne, materials scientist Andrew Dent, technologist Jamie Beard and animal scientist Ermias Kebreab. Original broadcast date: May 20, 2022 TED Radio Hour+ subscribers now get access to bonus episodes, with more ideas from TED speakers and a behind the scenes look with our producers. A Plus subscription also lets you listen to regular episodes (like this one!) without sponsors. Sign-up at plus.npr.org/ted.
The city of Ithaca will now require that half of the money it spends on its clean energy transition and capital projects goes toward communities considered disproportionately burdened by climate change.
The process of getting off gas isn’t easy or cheap, but it can save money in the long term.
Earth Day brought a wave of activity across Ithaca and Tompkins County Monday as students and community groups led demonstrations calling on universities and elected officials to act with urgency to address climate change.
Earth Day is on Monday, September 22. Events to celebrate will begin over the weekend.
The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded New York an initial $158 million from the Inflation Reduction Act to help residents pay for energy-efficient home upgrades.
A bill to ban using carbon dioxide to extract oil and gas has passed the state Senate and Assembly. It now awaits Gov. Hochul’s signature.
Advocates say a lack of clear guidelines on climate change education has left some students with little access to lessons on the topic.
A program in Tompkins County provides training for people experiencing barriers to employment to get jobs in the green energy sector.
Negotiations continue until the budget’s April 1 deadline.
A proposal to use carbon dioxide to extract oil and gas has resurfaced long-simmering tensions over the state’s fracking ban.
School buses statewide are required to be all electric by 2035.