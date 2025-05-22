-
New York state’s Office of General Services is consolidating four warehouses.
King’s defense of SUNY’s research and curriculum comes as President Donald Trump and the Department of Education have mounted an offensive on higher education institutions that they say promote “radical left” ideology.
The Buffalo Bills 2025 training camp at St. John Fisher University will no longer be seen by just Western New Yorkers, but the entire country.
Memorial Day weekend is the beginning of the 100 deadliest days of summer for teen drivers, according to AAA.
Border crossings from Canada into the North Country have dropped significantly in recent months compared to last spring. The decline in traffic comes amid an ongoing trade war with Canada.
The New York State DOH shows proposed cuts to Medicaid could cost Southern Tier hospitals and the region's health care economy more than $50 million. Sen. Chuck Schumer is urging New York House Republicans to vote against any cuts.
The bill — which now moves to the Assembly for debate — marks the first major legislative step lawmakers have taken in response to the beating deaths of two Black men incarcerated in upstate correctional facilities.
Lawmakers in Albany are considering establishing a minimum wage and setting the base rate at half the state’s minimum wage – which currently is between $15.50 and $16.50.
The boarding residential school was part of the United States policy of forced assimilation for Native youth, to strip them of their culture and identities, to “kill the Indian, save the man.”
Trump has proposed big changes to federal rental assistance programs. Some critics say that could spell trouble for the Southern Tier“The last time they opened up Section 8 applications, there were 1,000 applications that came in,” said Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham.
A new Siena College poll finds 36% of New York voters want Gov. Kathy Hochul to have a second term in office, but more than half prefer someone else.