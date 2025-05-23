-
The union’s current contract expires at the end of June.
Almost all New York school budgets passed this year. In the Southern Tier, some were less successfulWSKG’s Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo sat down with Ithaca reporter Aurora Berry and Elmira-Corning reporter Natalie Abruzzo this week, to talk through some of the more contentious local school budget elections.
Just under 97% of school districts across New York state successfully passed their budgets. Preliminary results show voters in Broome and Tioga counties overwhelmingly approved their local budgets and propositions.
Corning-Painted Post school district voters rejected the $8.7 million increase in the proposed budget over last year. The district will decide how to move forward at its board meeting on Wednesday.
The New York State DOH shows proposed cuts to Medicaid could cost Southern Tier hospitals and the region's health care economy more than $50 million. Sen. Chuck Schumer is urging New York House Republicans to vote against any cuts.
New Yorkers are headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on their school district budgets and elections.
Trump has proposed big changes to federal rental assistance programs. Some critics say that could spell trouble for the Southern Tier“The last time they opened up Section 8 applications, there were 1,000 applications that came in,” said Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham.
Corning-Painted Post school district voters will decide on a $147 million budget and 8 percent tax levy this year. They will also elect board members. Some are returning for another term and others are looking to join the board for a first term.
Voters will decide whether to accept or reject their district’s budget proposals this week.
Sewage sludge may soon be banned in a second town in Steuben County. The town of Cameron finalized the law and is in the process of a public comment period. The town board will vote on the ban at its June meeting.
Corning-Painted Post school board president resigns, community concerned with rising costs, cuts to student programsThe Corning-Painted Post Area school district will vote on a proposed $147 million budget and elect several board members on May 20. Some community members have expressed concerns about losing important programs for students if the budget does not pass. Others are unsettled about the rising costs and high tax levy.