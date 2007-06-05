Flight Delays in Early 2007 Are Worst in 12 Years

Flights on U.S.-based air carriers suffered more delays in the first four months of 2007 than in any year since the government began tracking the numbers in 1995.

The report found that only 72 percent of domestic flights were on time.

"I was surprised that the number was that high," David Field, U.S. editor of Airline Business magazine told NPR's Rebecca Roberts.

Field is attending the International Air Transport Association conference in Vancouver, Canada, where airline officials and the head of the Federal Aviation Administration are meeting.

