Are you a single mom? We want to hear from you about your life experiences

America is full of single moms. People around the world, including in the U.S., are choosing to have significantly fewer babies. But, increasingly the women who are having babies in the United States are single.

America has the world's highest rate of children living in single-parent households. About 40% of all births are to unmarried women, according to the U.S. Census, which is double the rate from 40 years ago.

Parenting can bring great joys and also hardships. Trial and error hacks happen everyday, and some of you have figured out successful strategies on making it work.

We want to hear and understand what motivates you, what are your struggles and joys in your life's experiences and share them with the wider world. We hope to hear from you. You could be featured in a future story.

