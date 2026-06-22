Magnificent Messi makes history, breaks all-time World Cup scoring record

Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi has broken the record for most World Cup scoring.

Messi made the record goal, his 17th, during the first half of Monday's game against Austria. And then, in the second half, near the end of the match in stoppage time, Messi scored yet another goal, finishing off at 2-0.

Messi, the team captain, started off the World Cup with a bang: in the team's opening game against Algeria, he scored a hat trick: three goals. A rare feat in soccer. He has scored all five goals for Argentina this World Cup. With the win, Argentina advances to the knockout round.

Messi also surpassed Brazilian superstar Marta, who had scored 17 goals at the Women's World Cup.

Copyright 2026 NPR