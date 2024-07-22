What Southern Tier elected officials had to say about the end of Biden’s candidacy

Elected officials across the Southern Tier responded to President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the presidential race on Sunday.

Biden announced he would not be seeking re-election in a public letter posted to social media, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the next Democratic nominee.

Republican Congressman Marc Molinaro, who is running for reelection in New York’s 19th District, echoed fellow Republicans’ calls for Biden to resign now.

Molinaro also took aim at Democratic challenger Josh Riley, who he said has been a strong supporter of the “Biden-Harris agenda.”

In a statement, Riley thanked Biden for his service to the country. He said he supports the decision, and will focus on his campaign to bring “new leadership to upstate New York.”

Riley has not endorsed a candidate for the Democratic nomination yet, something Molinaro referenced in a statement on Monday.

“Being a leader means telling voters where you stand. If Josh Riley is too much of a coward to tell the truth, then he shouldn't be running for Congress.”

In statements on social media, Republican Rep. Nick Langworthy, who represents New York’s 23rd Congressional District, called on Biden to resign immediately.

“If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Langworthy went on to say Biden’s “terrible record” is Harris’ terrible record.

Democratic challenger Tom Carle called Biden “an honorable man who puts our country over himself.”

Broome County GOP Chairman Benji Federman described Biden’s decision to step down as evidence of deception from Democrats who had previously said Biden was fit to serve.

“Local voters understand exactly what's happening,” he said in a statement. “A last minute bait and switch won't sway voters from demanding border security and getting skyrocketing costs under control."

Some Southern Tier Democrats praised Biden’s decision to drop out and reflected positively on his political career.

Democratic State Sen. Lea Webb, who represents New York’s 52nd Senate District, said on social media that Biden “prioritized the country over personal interests” and voiced her appreciation for what she called “his sacrifice and commitment.”

Webb expressed her appreciation for Biden’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and work to expand health care access.

Speaking to reporters in Binghamton Monday, Webb said she fully supports Vice President Kamala Harris in her run for presidency.

“She has been a dedicated public servant for a very long time at state and national levels,” Webb said. “And so what is important for us to continue to stay focused on is what's at stake.”

Webb said with the overturning of Roe v. Wade and policies she said constitute attacks on democracy and voting access, the outcome of the election will significantly impact all levels of government.

“We need someone in the presidency who will continue to be committed to expanding our rights and for us to be full participants in our democracy,” Webb said. “And I believe that Vice President Harris will continue to serve with integrity, and she will continue to help bring our communities and our country together.”

Webb also said she appreciates President Joe Biden for his service and supports his decision to endorse Harris.

Ithaca Mayor Robert Cantelmo, a Democrat, called Biden one of the “most progressive” presidents he’s seen in his lifetime in a statement on X.

He also said Harris is a clear choice for the Democratic nomination instead.

Statewide Responses

New York Democrats outside of the Southern Tier also praised President Joe Biden for dropping his reelection bid, including state Democratic Chair Jay Jacobs. He said Biden made the right choice.

“I think it was a noble act. He’s always demonstrated greatness and no more so than now.”

The president's decision to drop out and endorse Harris not only upends the presidential race, but also some key congressional races in New York. That includes a handful of seats in the New York City suburbs that could determine which party wins control of the House of Representatives.

The Democratic chair said he thinks Biden's exit will reinvigorate the party and help Democratic candidates in those races.

Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul called Biden an “American hero” and endorsed Harris, who she believes will “deliver” for New Yorkers.

“Kamala is a champion of justice who will fight every single day for a woman’s right to choose, for middle class families, and for the integrity of our democracy.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also sang Biden’s praises on Sunday, calling him a “truly amazing human being” on social media.

With President Biden:



Schumer highlighted Biden’s legislative record, including caps on insulin prices and the Inflation Reduction Act.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, also a Democrat, thanked Biden on social media on Sunday and proudly endorsed Harris later that night.

Meanwhile, Republicans wasted little time Sunday ramping up their attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris.

New York State Republican Party Chair Ed Cox said Harris should have worked to invoke the 25th Amendment removing Biden from the Oval Office.

“She is responsible for the position of her party at this point,” he said. “Changing horses, whether Vice President Harris or anyone else, is not going to change the fact that former President Donald Trump is on his way to a landslide victory.”

