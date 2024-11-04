Tuesday is Election Day. Here are some of the local races we're watching

Tuesday is Election Day. Polls are open until 9 p.m. in New York and 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania. Information on polling locations can be found at the New York State Board of Elections website and the Pennsylvania Department of State's website.

All seats in the New York State Legislature are up for election this year. There are also congressional and local races. WSKG reporters will be out on election night covering some of the biggest races in Broome, Tompkins and Steuben counties.

52nd Senate District

Incumbent Democratic state Senator Lea Webb is running against Republican Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler for New York’s 52nd Senate District. The district covers all of Cortland and Tompkins counties, and part of Broome County. Webb won the seat by just two percentage points in 2022.

19th Congressional District

One of the most competitive races in the Southern Tier is for New York’s 19th Congressional District. Republican Congressman Marc Molinaro is running against Josh Riley, his Democratic challenger, for the seat. The outcome could play a key role in whether Republicans maintain their slim majority in the House of Representatives.

23rd Congressional District

Southern Tier Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy, who is in his first term, is facing a challenge from Democrat Tom Carle for New York’s 23rd Congressional District. Langworthy has outspent Carle by wide margins in this election and is favored to hold the seat in a deep red district.

123rd Assembly District

In parts of Broome County, voters will choose their representative for New York’s 123rd Assembly District. Longtime incumbent Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo is facing a challenge from Republican Lisa O’Keefe.

Binghamton City Council's 6th District

In the city of Binghamton, Democrat Rebecca Rathmell faces former city Council Member Phillip Strawn, a Republican, in a special election for the city council’s 6th District seat. The two candidates tied in the 2023 general election, leading to a dispute over who had the legal authority to fill the seat, and a prolonged legal battle.

Proposal Number One: New York Equal Rights Amendment

Proposition 1 would expand the New York constitution’s equal protection clause, prohibiting discrimination based on “ethnicity, national origin, age, disability and sex — including sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, reproductive health care and autonomy.” Supporters say it would protect abortion access across the state. Opponents say it would undermine “parents’ rights”.

Proposal Number Two: Binghamton Human Rights Commission

Voters in Binghamton will also have the chance to weigh in on a referendum on the ballot. The proposition would essentially reinstate the city’s defunct Human Rights Commission. The local commission would investigate cases of discrimination in housing, employment, and social services.

Broome County Legislature

Broome County legislators are also up for reelection this year. Many are running unopposed, but there are a few contested races. Legislator Erin Micha, a Republican who represents District 10, is facing a challenge from Democrat Chris Moore. Republican Legislator Matthew Pasquale of District 7 is running against Democrat Matt White. And in District 2, Carolyn Price, a Conservative, is running against the incumbent, Republican Legislator Scott Baker.

148th Assembly District

Two new candidates are running for the 148th Assembly District, which includes Cattaraugus and Allegany counties and parts of Steuben County. Republican Joseph Sempolinski faces Democrat Daniel Brown. Sempolinski has outspent Brown in the race, and has the advantage of having recently served as chief of staff to the current outgoing Assembly member of the district, Joseph Giglio.

Steuben County and Family Court judge

In Steuben County, current acting Steuben County and Family Court judge, Republican Mark McCarthy, is running for the position. He is being challenged by a newcomer, Democrat Michael Rossetti Azemi. McCarthy has been a judge for over a decade. Rosetti Azemi has led tenant advocacy and veterans projects for Cornell Law School.

U.S. Senate

One of New York's two U.S. Senate seats is up for election. Incumbent Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand faces Republican challenger Mike Sapraicone. The two candidates occasionally agreed during a testy debate in October.

125th Assembly District

Democratic Assemblymember Anna Kelles represents the 125th Assembly District, which covers all of Tompkins County and part of Cortland County. She is the only candidate on the ballot. However, Ithaca realtor Lindsay Lustick Garner announced a last-minute write-in campaign for the seat last week. She said she is a registered Democrat, but is not affiliated with either party for the election.