The Binghamton Fire Department may be closer to getting essential funding for new safety gear

The Binghamton City Council voted unanimously to give the fire department $141,000 during their meeting Wednesday night.

That will cover essential safety gear the fire department needs to remain in compliance with national requirements. The money will be transferred from the city’s general fund.

This may not resolve the ongoing dispute between Republican Mayor Jared Kraham and the all-Democratic city council. They have been sparring about where the money for the fire department should come from since the mayor proposed legislation in June.

Kraham originally asked for over $350,000 for the gear and two new vehicles. He wanted it transferred from the city’s Community Development Block Grant funding, which comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The council members agree that the fire department should get the requested funds.

But, in a split vote, the council did not approve the transfer because they disagreed with the mayor about the source of the cash.

Instead, the council decided on a transfer of the $141,000 for firefighters’ safety gear from the general fund.

Before Wednesday’s vote, the mayor messaged the council that according to “legal advice…the firefighter equipment legislation does not conform to law.” He said the council does not have the authority to pull from the general fund.

What this means for the funding is not clear. It might be discussed on Monday in the council’s first 2026 budget hearing. Or it could come up in the city’s Estimate and Apportionment board meeting on Wednesday.