Binghamton City Council votes for wider investigation into former police chief

The Binghamton City Council unanimously passed a resolution condemning the conduct of former police chief Joseph Zikuski and calling for a full investigation of his actions at its meeting on Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, WSKG confirmed that after a request from Broome County District Attorney Paul Battisti, a special prosecutor was assigned in July shortly after the incident that led to an investigation of Zikuski.

Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl was appointed the special prosecutor. He is overseeing two investigations: one of Joseph Zikuski’s actions as police chief and the case against his girlfriend, Susan Rice. Rice is facing three charges stemming from her punching a 16-year-old neighbor. The incident was captured on video and spread widely on social media.

A special prosecutor is required when a district attorney has a conflict of interest or if there might be the appearance of a conflict of interest relating to a case.

The independent investigation by the law firm Lippes Mathias LLP was only looking into whether Zikuski violated any city or police department policies. That report was released earlier this month. It found Zikuski had violated numerous city and department policies.

The city council resolution calls for further investigation into possible wrongdoing by the former chief and whether any misconduct affects “prior or future prosecutions” involving the then-chief’s leadership or testimony. The resolution also asks if Zikuski remains eligible for his retirement benefits or any law enforcement credentials.

Zikuski resigned effective October 6 after over 45 years in the police department and 17 as its chief.