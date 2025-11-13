reporter debrief

-
Cornell is the fifth university to reach a deal with the Trump administration. WSKG’s Aurora Berry spoke with News Director Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo about what the settlement means for the university and Tompkins County.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation wants the public to weigh in on thousands of acres of public lands in Steuben, Chemung and Schuyler counties.
A special council meeting in the town of Corning last month left some residents with more questions than answers. It also brought up questions about local government transparency and Open Meetings Law.
WSKG Managing Editor Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo talks with Ithaca reporter Aurora Berry about child care in New York.
Cornell University announced “financial austerity” measures this week. Here’s more on what that meansWSKG’s Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo spoke with WSKG Ithaca reporter Aurora Berry about the potential impact of Cornell’s plan to cut costs in the wake of federal challenges to universities.