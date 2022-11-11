-
Engineering is all around us and it takes special skills to put it to good use.
Heat Without Fire: Deep Geothermal in the Northeastern U.S. December 15 7pm ET Deep geothermal heat could transform how energy is provided to communities…
Explore the Science of Homes with Grace and Corbett Lunsford, Home Diagnosis TVThursday, September 8 6pm Reception7pm Science Pub BeginsWSKG is kicking…
For centuries, scientists and historians have wondered where the Black Death — the deadliest pandemic in recorded history — came from. New research sheds light on the ancient disease.
Science Pub welcomes Dr. Fiona BakerSleep is essential for a healthy life. In women, a range of sleep problems can emerge within the context of…
Off The Page from WSKG · Episode 10 - Julie Zickefoose talks about Saving Jemima: The Life and Love of a Hard Luck Jay Julie Zickefoose joins host Crystal…
Come spend a morning with your family exploring Woods Ravine Farm in Norwich, NY. Discover PBS KIDS Get Outdoors, pond critters, bird habitats, and take a…
Going Wild with Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant Journey deep into the heart of the world’s most remote jungles, savannas, tundras, mountains, and deserts to meet wild…
A Fresh Look at AutismScience, Social Media and the Search for CluesBen Rein, PhDApril 12, 2022Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental…
A Wild Idea: The APA and Science Behind Carbon CreditsNew York's Adirondack Park is larger than Yellowstone, Yosemite, Glacier, Grand Canyon, and Great…
WSKG is creating a virtual science field trip video series for K-13+ students and we want YOUR input. Videos will show unique locations, experts and…