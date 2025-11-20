It's a "Feast of Carols" in Ford Hall

The Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers are preparing a festive and restorative holiday concert on Sunday, December 7 at 4 p.m. in Ford Hall on the Ithaca College campus. Conductor Dr. Baruch Whitehead says the goal is simple: “I want people to come and not worry about things in their lives or things that’s happening in the country or in the world, and just enjoy some really great music.”

Whitehead has assembled a wide-ranging program that includes familiar carols, selections from Glenn Burleigh’s Wakanza Suite, and a major centerpiece: Lena McLin’s Christmas Cantata. “She’s a wonderful composer,” he says. “I consider this setting of the Christmas story on par with Handel’s Messiah. We did it last year, and I think it’s going to become an annual thing for us.” The concert will feature full orchestra, guest soloists, and audience sing-alongs during the finale.

One composer on the program was a new discovery even for Whitehead. He credits his Ithaca College colleague, Dr. Kyle Wooten, for introducing him to McLin. “I must admit, I had never heard of her—to my shame,” he says. “But I saw this piece and just fell in love with it. I’m really happy that I got to know her and her music.”

The guest soloist, tenor Limmie Pulliam, brought an element of serendipity to the planning. Whitehead discovered him online. “I was just browsing on YouTube and ran across an interview that really resonated with me, particularly his stance on social justice and human rights,” he recalls. “Then I discovered his singing, and we connected through Facebook.” Pulliam, who recently made his Metropolitan Opera debut as Verdi's Otello to strong reviews, will also give a masterclass for Ithaca College students prior to the concert. “I think people are going to be really impressed with the caliber of artist that he is,” Whitehead says. “And he’s also a very nice person—that’s always a good combination.”

Programming a holiday concert, Whitehead admits, is always a balancing act. “We only meet once a week, so I have to choose the repertoire very carefully,” he explains. Audience favorites and brass arrangements are part of the tradition. This year’s selections include Daniel Pinkham’s Christmas Cantata (third movement), “Carol of the Bells,” and a collection of carols designed for audience participation. “Hopefully they will sing out, and we’ll have a great time,” he adds.

The concert is free and open to the public, though donations are welcomed. “We had a tremendous crowd last year,” Whitehead notes. “People should come early to get a good seat.”

A Feast of Carols by the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers takes place Sunday, December 7 at 4 p.m. in Ford Hall at Ithaca College. More information is available at dorothycottonjubileesingers.org.