Echoes of the Baltic: Ethereal Sounds Come to Binghamton

The Madrigal Choir of Binghamton will present a program of Baltic-inspired choral music in an upcoming concert titled East Meets West, showcasing composers and traditions from Northern and Eastern Europe.

Music Director John Vaida says the program grew out of both travel and discovery. “I’ve been inspired by publications I came across while traveling in Germany,” he explained. “They featured composers from the Baltic region who have made really significant contributions to the choral world.”

Among the featured works is Arvo Pärt’s Magnificat, which Vaida describes as both challenging and deeply rewarding. “It’s absolutely beautiful,” he said. “It’s not performed that often, but it has this ethereal quality that’s so typical of the religious and folk music of that area.”

Vaida also drew on a formative experience in Estonia. “I attended the International Federation for Choral Music’s world symposium in Tallinn,” he said. “We heard a mass choir of about 20,000 people—it was incredible. Some of the composers and pieces from that experience stayed with me, and I’ve recently rediscovered them.”

The program includes works such as Veljo Tormis’ Three Estonian Lullabies. “They’re just absolutely gorgeous,” Vaida said. “So simple, but they float—as if we’re singing to children who are little angels.” Music by Vytautas Miškinis will also be featured, including Cantate Domino and Alma Dei Creatoris, which Vaida calls “wonderful choral works.”

While the focus is on Baltic composers, the concert also incorporates familiar names. “Why not include them?” Vaida said of works by Rachmaninoff and Sibelius. The Sibelius selection features a newer English text for Finlandia by poet Carol Winfrey Gillette. The program also includes Swedish folk songs sung in English. “They’re real tongue twisters,” Vaida noted, “but also harmonically fun and quite challenging for the group.”

The concert spans multiple languages. “We’ll be singing in Latin, Swedish, German, and Russian,” Vaida said, adding that the choir benefits from a member who specializes in diction and language coaching.

Asked whether Baltic composers share a common sound, Vaida emphasized their individuality. “They’re all quite unique in how they move harmonically,” he said. “But many have distinctive chordal progressions, especially in the inner voices—that’s one of the hallmarks of the sound.”

The program will also feature a men’s quartet performing Ola Gjeilo’s Ubi Caritas. “It’s just absolutely gorgeous,” Vaida said of the Norwegian-born composer’s work.

Looking ahead, Vaida says the choir is already planning next season. “We’re going to be celebrating American heritage,” he said. “One concert will be a kind of sing-along festival with the audience, and another will highlight important American composers. It’s going to be a big year of celebration.”

East Meets West: Music of the Baltic Region will be presented Sunday, April 19 at 3 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church, 44 Main Street in Binghamton, across from the high school. The program will include pre-concert music by the Fair Winds Quintet. For more information and tickets, visit https://madrigalchoir.com.