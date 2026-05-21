Young musicians take the podium and the spotlight at Little Delaware Youth Ensemble Spring Concert

The Little Delaware Youth Ensemble will present its spring concert with a program that ranges from Mozart and Mendelssohn to newly composed music by one of its own student members. Music Director Uli Speth says the concert reflects both the ensemble’s musical growth and its collaborative spirit.

The program opens with the final movement of Mozart’s Divertimento in D Major, completing a work whose earlier movements were performed in the fall. This performance will feature a special guest conductor: student musician Leila Butterman.

“A few weeks ago one of our students, Layla Butterman, raised her hand when I said, ‘Let’s play Mozart now,’” Speth recalled. “She asked, ‘Can I conduct that?’ Out of the blue, I said, ‘Sure, here’s how it goes.’ She really learned the score and studied it, and she will be conducting that portion of the program.”

The concert will also feature Concerto en La Magée by 15-year-old composer Zachary Stone, another member of the ensemble. Speth said Stone has been composing steadily for years and described the new work as a concerto grosso-style piece with a violin solo performed by concertmaster Tom Shui.

“It’s very friendly music,” Speth said. “A lovely three-movement piece that he wrote for us.”

Also on the program is Mendelssohn’s String Symphony No. 10, a work written when the composer himself was a teenager — something Speth says resonates strongly with the young performers.

“I feel like they connect with it on a subconscious level,” he said. “A teenage brain, a youth brain, experiences these things much more directly, and I feel like they’re connecting so much stronger with the music.”

Speth said rehearsals for the Mendelssohn have become especially energetic.

“Whenever I say, ‘Okay, let’s rehearse Mendelssohn now,’ there’s always a cheer,” he said. “And then another big ‘Can we do the last page, please?’ They absolutely love this piece.”

The concert concludes with music learned during a March workshop led by guest artist Beth Bahia Cohen, featuring Greek and Romanian repertoire with improvisation and complex rhythms.

In addition to the spring concert, the ensemble is connected with another upcoming benefit performance by Trio Demeter Momentum, featuring flutists Ana Laura Gonzalez and Hilary Goldblatt with pianist Christina Marinova. All three musicians are parents of LDYE students and supporters of the organization.

“They’ve started putting on really lovely concerts,” Speth said. “The proceeds from the concerts support the Little Delaware Youth Ensemble.”

Speth also noted that auditions for next season are approaching. The organization includes more than one ensemble, including a preparatory group led by Amy Selig.

“We don’t ever turn anybody down,” he said. “We find a way for them to be involved.”

The Little Delaware Youth Ensemble spring concert will take place Saturday, May 31 at 3 p.m. at the Foothills Performing Arts Center, 24 Market Street in Oneonta. Trio Demeter Momentum will perform Friday, June 12 at 7 p.m. at the First United Presbyterian Church of Oneonta, 2 Walling Avenue. Auditions for the next season will be held Sunday, June 7. More information is available at ldye.net.

