Much More Than Nothing: Franklin Stage Company Brings Shakespeare’s Comedy of Misunderstandings to Life

Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing has delighted audiences for centuries with its sparkling wit, tangled romances, and comic misunderstandings. When Franklin Stage Company opens its production this July, director and actor Patricia Buckley hopes audiences will discover just how timely the play remains.

“The word ‘nothing’ is a play on ‘noting,’” Buckley explained. “It’s about what people think they’re seeing, what they think they’re hearing, and making a big deal out of it when some of it is completely not true or not even happening.”

Buckley wears two hats in the production, serving as both director and portraying the sharp-tongued Beatrice. Asked which role is more enjoyable, she laughed. “I don’t know yet. They’re both crazy, but playing Beatrice will be very, very fun. She’s also my favorite Shakespeare character.”

At the heart of the comedy is the famously combative relationship between Beatrice and Benedick, whose constant verbal sparring barely conceals their affection for one another. “They both protest way too much that they don’t like each other,” Buckley said. “Of course, they’re in love.”

Meanwhile, a darker story unfolds alongside the romance as Claudio prepares to marry Hero, only to be manipulated into believing she has betrayed him. Buckley sees the play’s exploration of rumor and deception as especially relevant today.

“Everyone has bought into what they think they see, what they think they hear, what somebody tells them that isn’t true,” she said. “It’s a little bit like the misinformation that we all are so worried about right now.”

One of the play’s pivotal moments comes when the two storylines collide after Hero’s public humiliation. Beatrice asks Benedick to prove his love with an extraordinary request: “Kill Claudio.” Buckley noted that the demand forces Benedick to choose between loyalty to his closest friend and loyalty to the woman he loves.

The production also highlights one of Shakespeare’s great comic inventions: the bumbling local constables who accidentally uncover the villain’s scheme. “They’re like the guys hanging out at Dunkin’ Donuts,” Buckley joked. “They end up catching the bad guys when they didn’t even know there were bad guys.”

Franklin Stage Company’s cast combines returning performers with new faces. Charlie Kevin plays Benedick, while Evan Jagels portrays Don Pedro. Buckley has streamlined the large cast to nine actors, with performers taking on multiple roles and even some women portraying the story’s villains. “They get to play the guys who undo them in a way,” she said.

Music will also play a larger role in this production. Along with the familiar “Sigh No More,” Buckley has incorporated songs from other Shakespeare plays to enrich the storytelling. “There are a few songs associated with this play, but we’ve got other songs from other Shakespeare plays that felt like they would be perfect here too.”

Franklin Stage Company presents Much Ado About Nothing July 3 through July 19 at Chapel Hall in Franklin. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with Saturday matinees at 3 p.m. and Sunday performances at 5 p.m. For more information, visit https://franklinstagecompany.org/.