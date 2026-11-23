The Cantata Singers of Elmira will celebrate the return of longer days and the approaching holiday season with two free concerts titled Welcome the Light, featuring music from around the world and a new arrangement of a familiar Christmas favorite.

Music director Will Wickham says the program brings together a variety of musical styles, with an emphasis on the theme of light returning during the darkest time of the year.

“The darkness, I mean, there's just so much darkness out there these days. So bringing the light back is great,” Wickham said.

Among the selections is The First African Noel, which combines the familiar Christmas carol with a Liberian folk song in a jazzy, gospel-inspired arrangement by Larry Shackley. The program also includes a setting of O Come, O Come Emmanuel by California composer Michael John Trotta, and Laudate Dominum by Filipino composer Ian Gabriel Corpuz.

But one of the most ambitious offerings comes from Wickham himself. He has created a new arrangement inspired by the Ukrainian song Carol of the Bells, incorporating a brass quintet, keyboard, bass guitar and drums.

Wickham says he spent much of the summer researching the history of the original Ukrainian tune, written by Mykola Leontovych. He was also surprised to discover that the familiar American lyrics remain under copyright, requiring him to write new words or use the original Ukrainian text.

The resulting arrangement takes the familiar melody in a decidedly different direction, with a driving sound Wickham compares to popular groups such as Electric Light Orchestra. But the words carry a more serious message.

“The text is all about not only the joy of the Christmas season, but also you can feel the pressure of the war and the desire, even the need for peace, especially at this time of year,” he said.

The Cantata Singers are already looking ahead to two more ambitious projects. In February, the group will partner with Notre Dame High School and the New York City organization S'Cool Sounds for a program featuring jazz composer and saxophonist Berta Moreno. Moreno will work with students at the school and has been commissioned to write a new piece titled Unity.

In May, the singers plan to perform Sir Karl Jenkins' The Peacemakers, an extended work drawing on the words of people who have advocated for peace, including Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr.

The Cantata Singers' Welcome the Light concerts are free and open to the public. Performances take place Saturday, December 5th at 3 p.m. at New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 Miller Street in Elmira, and Sunday, December 6th at 3 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 1 Main Street in Towanda, Pennsylvania. More information is available at CantataSingers.com.

