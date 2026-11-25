The Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers will present their annual Feast of Carols on Sunday, December 6, featuring a program of Christmas music with several large-scale works, instrumental ensembles, and student performers.

Music director Dr. Baruch Whitehead says the concert will open with the third movement of Daniel Pinkham's Christmas Cantata. The Cayuga Brass will perform Christmas carols before the concert and join the singers during the program. A full orchestra will also take part, along with students from Newark Valley Middle School, under the direction of Maxwell Kuhnel.

The centerpiece of the afternoon will be a Christmas cantata by Lena McLin, an African American composer from Chicago. Whitehead says the work offers a beautiful musical telling of the Christmas story, with soloists, orchestra, choruses, and a narrator.

The Jubilee Singers performed McLin's cantata a couple of years ago and decided to make it a recurring part of their holiday programming. Whitehead says there is a larger purpose behind that decision.

"These African American women composers have been relegated to the shadows, and we felt it was really necessary to bring her to the forefront in the spirit of Dorothy Cotton, our namesake."

Now in its third year, Feast of Carols has become a popular community event. Whitehead describes it as the ensemble's musical gift to the community during the holiday season.

"This is a wonderful way to kind of get you in the mood to celebrate whatever you celebrate," he says. He encourages concertgoers to arrive early to find a good seat.

The Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers are best known for their performances of Negro spirituals, gospel music, and works from the African diaspora. Whitehead says that mission continues to shape the group's programming, even for a Christmas concert.

When selecting music, he looks for works audiences may not know, and makes a point of providing background about the songs so listeners can better understand their history and meaning.

The Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers present Feast of Carols Sunday, December 6, at 4 p.m. in Fort Hall on the Ithaca College campus. For more information, visit dorothycottonjubileesingers.org.