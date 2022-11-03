-
New York state will pull funding if school districts like Candor, Groton and Owego Apalachin fail to address Native American mascots before the end of the school year.
The MacArthur Foundation announced its 25 Fellows for 2022. The foundation aims to reward creativity with a $800,000, no strings attached stipend.
“We created it. So, you know, it's just like paying that respect. It's supposed to be a gift, and it’s a gift of peace and bringing everyone together as one.”
“There’s never been a parcel of land this size in New York, to my knowledge, that the state has transferred to an Indigenous nation."
"Here we are today with people who are really trying to rebuild their culture.I believe that we have a debt that we owe them, and this is a great opportunity to step up."
"We must shed light on the unspoken traumas of the past. No matter how hard it will be."
On July 1, 1867, the confederation known historically as the Dominion of Canada became official with four provinces, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, and…
Hundreds of Native American children’s remains were recently found in a mass grave at a residential school site in Canada. The U.S. also sent Native children to such schools and local Haudenosaunee people are still seeking justice.
The Senecas have insisted that under the Compact, their financial obligations to New York State ceased after the original 14-year deal.
“The teachings of at least the Haudenosaunee people are that the decisions we make today impact seven generations into the future and so that weighs heavy on people’s minds."