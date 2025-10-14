© 2025 WSKG

Please send correspondence to:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Binghamton mayoral candidates will face off in WSKG debate Wednesday

WSKG | By Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo
Published October 14, 2025 at 2:07 PM EDT
Political campaigns of Jared Kraham and Miles Burnett
Republican incumbent Jared Kraham and Democratic challenger Miles Burnett will debate in a live digital event hosted by WSKG.

Binghamton voters will head to the polls in November to elect a mayor.

Republican incumbent Jared Kraham and Democratic challenger Miles Burnett will debate in a live digital event hosted by WSKG on October 15 at 7 p.m.

The debate, moderated by WSKG News Director Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo and Binghamton-area reporter Celia Clarke, will stream exclusively at wskg.org and on WSKG’s Youtube channel.

Candidates will respond to questions developed by the WSKG News team, as well as questions submitted online by listeners. The candidates have sparred this election season over issues ranging from housing to the city’s trash removal system.

Early voting begins October 25. Election Day is November 4.
Tags
Local News binghamton mayor racejared krahammiles burnett
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo
See stories by Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo