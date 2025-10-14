Binghamton mayoral candidates will face off in WSKG debate Wednesday

Binghamton voters will head to the polls in November to elect a mayor.

Republican incumbent Jared Kraham and Democratic challenger Miles Burnett will debate in a live digital event hosted by WSKG on October 15 at 7 p.m.

The debate, moderated by WSKG News Director Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo and Binghamton-area reporter Celia Clarke, will stream exclusively at wskg.org and on WSKG’s Youtube channel .

Candidates will respond to questions developed by the WSKG News team, as well as questions submitted online by listeners. The candidates have sparred this election season over issues ranging from housing to the city’s trash removal system.

Early voting begins October 25. Election Day is November 4.