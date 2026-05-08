Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

What was supposed to be a budget victory speech has led to … confusion at the New York State Capitol.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday that she and legislative leaders have a “general agreement” on a nearly $270 billion state budget. Top lawmakers say that isn’t the case. So where are we now?

It seems clear that state lawmakers have indeed made some progress streamlining the environmental reviews for housing developments and changes to reduce car insurance rates, but they’re still not at the finish line.

That’s also the case for the actual number of the final budget, according to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

Heastie sent his members home after calling the governor’s announcement “premature.”

The New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind and Samuel King discuss those developments at the Capitol.