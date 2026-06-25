New statewide poll shows voters put affordability, data center moratorium at top of priorities

Newly released polling data from Siena Research shows affordability is top of mind for most New York voters.

A majority of voters say that affordability is their number one issue and 77% of voters say it is a top two issue. When asked what is driving these numbers, Siena Research pollster Steven Greenberg invoked the old adage: "It’s the economy, stupid."

"I think that is a clear barometer for candidates on either side of the aisle," said Greenberg. "What voters want to hear from you is how are you going to make their lives better? How are you going to help bring down the cost of living?"

The poll also asked about recent statewide issues. A majority of New York voters said policies that allow people to sue government officials who violate the Constitution, ensure every child regardless of immigration status has access to public education, give lower-earning household utility rebate checks and prohibit law enforcement officers from wearing masks when interacting with the public are good for the state.

A majority of New York voters also said that a recently passed one year moratorium on data centers would be good for the state. Greenberg said that sentiment towards the data center moratorium transcends party lines.

"We don't see the typical partisan divide on this issue,” said Greenberg of data centers. "A majority of Democrats, 53%, think that the moratorium will be good for New York. But a plurality of Republicans, 40% to 27% and a plurality of independent voters, 40% to 24% also think it will be good."

These numbers come as Governor Kathy Hochul has yet to sign the recently passed moratorium into law. And as developers are still eyeing sights in Western New York – including Tonawanda, Niagara Falls and Genesee County – to build data centers.

Hochul was also a topic in the Siena Research poll, with her favorability rating going up slightly from April. Her approval rating now stands at 53%.

Hochul’s numbers stand in sharp contrast to her opponent’s in the upcoming New York gubernatorial race. Bruce Blakeman, the Nassau county executive and Republican challenger to Hochul for the governor’s seat, only has a 25% favorability rating.

"More than half of voters, 54%, either have never heard of Bruce Blakeman or have heard of him, but don't really know enough about him to have an opinion." Greenberg said. "Now it becomes a sprint, a five month sprint to election day, and Blakeman’s job is to become more known to voters, become more liked by voters, to give voters a reason to support him over her. But it's a tough climb for Bruce Blakeman, or for any Republican in New York."

However, Greenberg said that polls cannot predict the future and that things may change between now and election day.

“A poll is a snapshot in time. It is not a magic eight ball," Greenberg said. "It can tell you how [...] registered voters in New York State - a good sample of registered voters in New York State [...] feel about various elected officials [and] elections issues in June. We can't tell you how they're going to feel in July, August or November.”

Instead, Greenberg said that polls add to the dialogue, so New Yorkers can stay up to date on important public policy issues.