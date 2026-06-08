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250th United States Celebration of the Declaration of Independence

250th United States Celebration of the Declaration of Independence

250th United States Celebration of the Declaration of Independence

Menu
Hamburg, Hotdogs, Brats, Macaroni Salad, Potato Salad

Refreshment
Soda & Water

Cost
Free, Open To The Public

George F Johnson Post 1700
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

George F Johnson Post 1700
(607) 748- 1700
americanlegion2@stny.rr.com
George F Johnson Post 1700
305 Maple St, Endicott, NY, 13760
Endicott , New York 13760