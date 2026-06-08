250th United States Celebration of the Declaration of Independence
250th United States Celebration of the Declaration of Independence
250th United States Celebration of the Declaration of Independence
Menu
Hamburg, Hotdogs, Brats, Macaroni Salad, Potato Salad
Refreshment
Soda & Water
Cost
Free, Open To The Public
George F Johnson Post 1700
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
George F Johnson Post 1700
(607) 748- 1700
americanlegion2@stny.rr.com
George F Johnson Post 1700
305 Maple St, Endicott, NY, 13760Endicott , New York 13760