4th of July community outreach with southern gospel concert
4th of July community outreach with southern gospel concert
Join us as we celebrate 250 years with faith, food, fun, music, and more. Special southern gospel concert with Jim & Melissa Brady.
Event starts at 11. Event is free of charge.
First Baptist Church of Port Crane
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
Jim and Melissa Brady
First Baptist Church of Port Crane
38 Canal StreetPort Crane , New York 13833
607-648-8076