© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

4th of July community outreach with southern gospel concert

4th of July community outreach with southern gospel concert

Join us as we celebrate 250 years with faith, food, fun, music, and more. Special southern gospel concert with Jim & Melissa Brady.
Event starts at 11. Event is free of charge.

First Baptist Church of Port Crane
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

Jim and Melissa Brady
https://jimandmelissabrady.com/?srsltid=AfmBOorzwki6ToIf0Lp8DSW-xsJFze6XUPudOIJIAQfwWcNtCuYkhMIf
First Baptist Church of Port Crane
38 Canal Street
Port Crane , New York 13833
607-648-8076
www.firstbaptist-portcrane.org