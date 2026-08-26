A Listening Compass - Jesus & Screen Time
A Listening Compass - Jesus & Screen Time
Our event will start at 5:00 pm with packing take out meals for area residents, and then we'll share a meal from 5:30 to 6 pm. After the meal, Rev. Dr. Robin Blair will talk with us about equipping parents and families to discern and grow in faith in today's media-saturated world.
Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 1 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church
6077245421
churchofficenumc@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
churchofficenumc@gmail.com
Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church
918 Upper Front StreetBinghamton, New York 13905
607-724-5421
churchofficenumc@gmail.com