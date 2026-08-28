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A Listening Compass - Jesus & Screen Time

A Listening Compass - Jesus & Screen Time

The evening features renowned guest speaker Rev. Dr. Robin Blair, a best-selling author, workshop leader, spiritual coach, and faith and media literacy educator. Grounded in her program, A Listening Compass™: The Spiritual Direction of Listening, the event aims to equip parents and families with practical tools to discern and grow in faith despite the noise of modern media.
The event schedule provides opportunities for community service, fellowship, and learning:
• 5:00 PM – Meal packing service project for local area residents.
• 5:30 PM – Community dinner.
• 6:00 PM – Keynote presentation and discussion led by Rev. Dr. Robin Blair
The event is open to the public

Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 1 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church
churchofficenumc@gmail.com
Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church
918 Upper Front Street
Binghamton, New York 13905
6077245421