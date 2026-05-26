Step into the warmth, nostalgia, and heart of the holiday season with Tri-Cities Opera’s A Red, White, and Blue Christmas—a vibrant celebration honoring America 250. Inspired by the spirit of WWII-era USO performances, this unforgettable concert brings together TCO’s Resident Artists, a live orchestra, and the Youth Choir for an evening filled with timeless music and holiday magic.

From the beloved sounds of White Christmas and the Andrews Sisters to the iconic songs of Irving Berlin and the enduring legacy of Bob Hope’s USO tours, this dynamic program blends patriotic favorites, classic carols, musical theater hits, and soaring operatic selections. It’s a joyful, high-energy experience that captures the power of music to uplift, connect, and inspire.

Perfect for audiences of all ages, A Red, White, and Blue Christmas is more than a concert—it’s a celebration of hope, resilience, and the enduring spirit of community. Join us and make it part of your holiday tradition!

Dates & Times:

Fri. Dec. 11 at 7:30 pm

Sun. Dec. 13 at 3:00 pm

Language:

English

Location:

Tri-Cities Opera Center

315 Clinton Street

Binghamton, NY 13905

Box Office:

(607) 772-0400

Mon–Fri: 12pm–5pm