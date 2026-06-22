Arise & Go at the Night Eagle Cafe

Arise & Go is an exciting Celtic trio that finds its roots in the dance music of Ireland, Scotland and Atlantic Canada. Blending pipes, whistles, fiddle, and guitar, the group’s varied musical backgrounds combine to produce a sound which is both grounded in tradition and uniquely fresh and driving. From intimate house concerts to festival stages, Arise & Go has been hailed for their “precision and energy”.

Arise & Go’s 2019 release Meeting Place was featured multiple times on NPR’s Thistle & Shamrock radio show, and in Irish Music Magazine, Roots Music Canada, The Boston Irish Reporter and the Irish American News where they have been praised for “musical complexity and colour” that is also “authentically mindful of tradition.” 2026 sees the much anticipated release of the band’s newest project – Moments of Light – as members Ellie Goud (fiddle), Michael Roddy (uilleann pipes, border pipes, smallpipes, whistles) and Tim Ball (guitar, foot percussion) take their arrangements of traditional tunes and original music to exciting new heights.

