© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arise & Go at the Night Eagle Cafe

Arise & Go at the Night Eagle Cafe

Arise & Go is an exciting Celtic trio that finds its roots in the dance music of Ireland, Scotland and Atlantic Canada. Blending pipes, whistles, fiddle, and guitar, the group’s varied musical backgrounds combine to produce a sound which is both grounded in tradition and uniquely fresh and driving. From intimate house concerts to festival stages, Arise & Go has been hailed for their “precision and energy”.

Arise & Go’s 2019 release Meeting Place was featured multiple times on NPR’s Thistle & Shamrock radio show, and in Irish Music Magazine, Roots Music Canada, The Boston Irish Reporter and the Irish American News where they have been praised for “musical complexity and colour” that is also “authentically mindful of tradition.” 2026 sees the much anticipated release of the band’s newest project – Moments of Light – as members Ellie Goud (fiddle), Michael Roddy (uilleann pipes, border pipes, smallpipes, whistles) and Tim Ball (guitar, foot percussion) take their arrangements of traditional tunes and original music to exciting new heights.

Night Eagle Cafe at the Lansing Area Performance Hall
$25 in advance; $30 at the door, day of show
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Night Eagle Productions
607-244-5715
Newyorker542004@yahoo.com

Artist Group Info

Arise & Go
info@nighteaglecafe.org
https://ariseandgo.org
Night Eagle Cafe at the Lansing Area Performance Hall
1004 Auburn Rd.
North Lansing, New York 13073
845-270-0441
info@nighteaglecafe.org
https://www.nighteaglecafe.org