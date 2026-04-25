Black and White and...
Black and White and...
In this show, Black and White and...., painter Ileen Kaplan and Photographer David Watkins explore the use of black and white and touches of color to create abstract, graphic and representational pieces. The show runs through May 24, 2026. Opening reception Friday, May1, 2026
State of the Art Gallery
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 1 May 2026
Event Supported By
State of the Art Gallery
607=277-1626
gallery@soagithaca.org
State of the Art Gallery
120 West State StreetIthaca, New York 14850
607-277-1626
gallery@soagithaca.org