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Black and White and...

Black and White and...

In this show, Black and White and...., painter Ileen Kaplan and Photographer David Watkins explore the use of black and white and touches of color to create abstract, graphic and representational pieces. The show runs through May 24, 2026. Opening reception Friday, May1, 2026

State of the Art Gallery
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 1 May 2026

Event Supported By

State of the Art Gallery
607=277-1626
gallery@soagithaca.org
www.soagithaca
State of the Art Gallery
120 West State Street
Ithaca, New York 14850
607-277-1626
gallery@soagithaca.org
www.soagithaca.org