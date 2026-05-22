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BloomVEST

BloomVEST

BloomVEST is a weekend intensive popup singing workshop on Friday, May 29th, from 7 PM to 9 PM & Saturday, May 30th, from 9 PM to 4 PM. The workshop will culminate with a concert & a fundraising event. The theme of the music for this event will be protest, justice & fellowship. All ages welcome to come & sing! A $25 donation per singer is appreciated but VESTNY.org focuses on providing opportunities for barrier free singing in the Southern Tier region & beyond.

The Park Church
07:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through May 30, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Vocal Essence of the Southern Tier (VEST)
352-442-2235
info@vestny.org
Https://vestny.org
The Park Church
208 W. Gray Street
Elmira, New York 14901