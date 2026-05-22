BloomVEST is a weekend intensive popup singing workshop on Friday, May 29th, from 7 PM to 9 PM & Saturday, May 30th, from 9 PM to 4 PM. The workshop will culminate with a concert & a fundraising event. The theme of the music for this event will be protest, justice & fellowship. All ages welcome to come & sing! A $25 donation per singer is appreciated but VESTNY.org focuses on providing opportunities for barrier free singing in the Southern Tier region & beyond.