It's CHOW's 50th Birthday Bash and EVERYONE is invited! Join us on October 3rd at the Oakdale Commons in JC for CHOW Fest 2026!

Come out & celebrate 50 years of fighting hunger together in Broome County at CHOW's biggest fundraiser of the year!

Live Music

Games & Activities

FREE Family Fun

So much more!

Help raise funds and awareness to STOP Hunger, while enjoying an AMAZING day of family fun celebrating with the community! We can’t wait to see you all there!

Where: Oakdale Commons

601-635 Harry L Dr, Johnson City, NY 13790

When: Saturday, October 3rd

12:00pm-3:00pm

ALL ARE WELCOME