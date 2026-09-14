CHOW Fest 2026!
CHOW Fest 2026!
It's CHOW's 50th Birthday Bash and EVERYONE is invited! Join us on October 3rd at the Oakdale Commons in JC for CHOW Fest 2026!
Come out & celebrate 50 years of fighting hunger together in Broome County at CHOW's biggest fundraiser of the year!
Live Music
Games & Activities
FREE Family Fun
So much more!
Help raise funds and awareness to STOP Hunger, while enjoying an AMAZING day of family fun celebrating with the community! We can’t wait to see you all there!
Where: Oakdale Commons
601-635 Harry L Dr, Johnson City, NY 13790
When: Saturday, October 3rd
12:00pm-3:00pm
ALL ARE WELCOME
Center Court Oakdale Commons
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
CHOW (Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse)
607-723-8960
CHOW@broomecouncil.net
Center Court Oakdale Commons
601-635 Harry L Dr, Johnson City, NY 13790Johnson City, New York 13790
(607) 798-9380