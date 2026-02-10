CookieWalk 2026

Saturday, December 5 is the date for the 12th Annual CookieWalk to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland counties. Center Ithaca Building, on the Commons, will be transformed into a pop-up cookie sale. Select your personal favorites from several tables of fresh, home-made holiday cookies then pay by the pound. Cookies make great gifts for neighbors, teachers and clients. Don’t wait too long, these cookies are popular and they go fast!

All proceeds help Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties build affordable housing.

Plan your day to enjoy the Winter Holiday Bash on the Commons, then come inside to warm-up and partake in all the deliciousness the CookieWalk has to offer.

To skip the line and get the best selection, consider pre-ordering. WWW.TCHABITAT.COM/EVENTS/COOKIE-WALK

Date: Saturday, December 5, 2026 from 11am - 3pm or until cookies are gone

Location: Center Ithaca Bldg, 171 E. State Street, Ithaca NY 14850

Delicious cookies to support a good cause - Sweet!