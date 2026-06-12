Dear Evan Hansen

Book by Steven Levenson

Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

Winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Book

July 9–18, 2026

Meet Evan Hansen: a sensitive 17-year-old who has spent his life feeling like he’s on the outside looking in. But when a tragedy upends his community, he is thrust into the center of a rapidly evolving controversy and given the opportunity of a lifetime – the chance to be somebody else. As his carefully constructed web of lies starts to come undone, Evan must decide just how much he’s willing to risk for the connection he so desperately craves – and whether the cost of fitting in is more than he can bear.

“One of the most remarkable shows in musical-theater history” —The Washington Post

Performances

Thursday, July 9 at 7:30 pm (preview)

Friday, July 10 at 7:30 pm (opening)

Saturday, July 11 at 2:30 & 7:30 pm

Sunday, July 12 at 2:30 pm

Tuesday, July 14 at 7:30 pm

Wednesday, July 15 at 7:30 pm

Thursday, July 16 at 7:30 pm

Friday, July 17 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, July 18 at 2:30 & 7:30 pm

Dear Evan Hansen contains adult language and addresses adult themes including mental health and addiction struggles, school bullying, and depression and suicide; recommended for ages 12 and up.

