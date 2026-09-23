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Fall Community Outdoors Day at The Meadows

Fall Community Outdoors Day at The Meadows

The Meadows Golf Center & All American BBQ in Margaretville will host a free Fall Community Outdoors Day on Saturday, Oct. 3, from noon to 7 p.m.

Trout Unlimited’s Ashokan-Pepacton Watershed Chapter will offer free learn-to-fly-fish casting lessons and demos from noon to 4 p.m. The chapter will also have conservation information and a yard sale with fishing gear, books and fly-tying materials.

Pro disc golfer Dan Eignor will give free lessons on The Meadows’ new nine-hole disc golf course.

The day will also include hands-on family activities, raffles benefiting Trout Unlimited, and a lunchtime stop from the OneLife USA supercar rally.

Community fishing on the East Branch of the Delaware River will begin around 4 p.m.

BBQ, drinks, golf, mini golf and disc golf will be available throughout the day. The event is family-friendly and dog-friendly. Admission is free.

The Meadows Golf Center & All American BBQ
12:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Meadows Golf Center & All American BBQ
845-586-4104
meadowsgolfmktg@gmail.com
http://www.meadowsgolfcenter.com
The Meadows Golf Center & All American BBQ
42565 NY-28
Margaretville, New York 12455
845-586-4104
meadowsgolfmktg@gmail.com
http://www.meadowsgolfcenter.com