Friends of the Library Book Sale at 509 Esty St, Ithaca. Opens Saturday, Oct 10: 8am-8pm. Continues Sunday & Monday Oct 11-12: 10am-8pm. Offering up to 250,000 gently used books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles, games & more, sorted into over 70 subjects for easy shopping. Prices start low and drop each weekend. For more information, visit www.booksale.org