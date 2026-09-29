© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Friends of the Library BOOK SALE

Friends of the Library BOOK SALE

Friends of the Library Book Sale at 509 Esty St, Ithaca. Opens Saturday, Oct 10: 8am-8pm. Continues Sunday & Monday Oct 11-12: 10am-8pm. Offering up to 250,000 gently used books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles, games & more, sorted into over 70 subjects for easy shopping. Prices start low and drop each weekend. For more information, visit www.booksale.org

Regina C. Lennox Building
08:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Tompkins County Public LIbrary
607-272-2223
info@booksale.org
https://www.booksale.org

Artist Group Info

foltcplpublicity@gmail.com
Regina C. Lennox Building
509 Esty Street
Ithaca, New York 14850
607-272-2223
info@booksale.org
https://www.booksale.org