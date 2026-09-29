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Friends of the Library BOOK SALE

Friends of the Library BOOK SALE

Friends of the Tompkins County Public Library Book Sale at 509 Esty St, Ithaca. Continues 10am-8pm over three long weekends: Sunday & Monday, Oct 11-12, Saturday-Monday, Oct 17-19, & Saturday-Tuesday, Oct 24-27. Offering up to 250,000 gently used books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles, games & more, sorted into 70+ subjects for easy shopping. Prices start low and drop each weekend. www.booksale.org

Regina C. Lennox Building
10:00 AM - 08:00 PM, every day through Oct 12, 2026.

Event Supported By

Friends of the Tompkins County Public LIbrary
607-272-2223
info@booksale.org
https://www.booksale.org

Artist Group Info

foltcplpublicity@gmail.com
Regina C. Lennox Building
509 Esty Street
Ithaca, New York 14850
607-272-2223
info@booksale.org
https://www.booksale.org