Friends of the Library BOOK SALE

Friends of the Tompkins County Public Library Book Sale at 509 Esty St, Ithaca. Continues 10am-8pm over three long weekends: Sunday & Monday, Oct 11-12, Saturday-Monday, Oct 17-19, & Saturday-Tuesday, Oct 24-27. Offering up to 250,000 gently used books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles, games & more, sorted into 70+ subjects for easy shopping. Prices start low and drop each weekend. www.booksale.org