Friends of the Library Book Sale at 509 Esty St, Ithaca. 2 more long weekends: Sat-Mon, Oct 17-19 & Sat-Tues, Oct 24-27, hours: 10am-8pm. 150,000 gently used books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles, games & more, sorted into 70+ subjects for easy shopping. Prices drop each day. For more information, visit www.booksale.org