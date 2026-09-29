Friends of the Library BOOK SALE
Friends of the Library BOOK SALE
Friends of the Library Book Sale at 509 Esty St, Ithaca. 2 more long weekends: Sat-Mon, Oct 17-19 & Sat-Tues, Oct 24-27, hours: 10am-8pm. 150,000 gently used books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles, games & more, sorted into 70+ subjects for easy shopping. Prices drop each day. For more information, visit www.booksale.org
Regina C. Lennox Building
10:00 AM - 08:00 PM, every day through Oct 19, 2026.
Event Supported By
Friends of the Tompkins County Public LIbrary
607-272-2223
info@booksale.org
Artist Group Info
foltcplpublicity@gmail.com
Regina C. Lennox Building
509 Esty StreetIthaca, New York 14850
607-272-2223
info@booksale.org