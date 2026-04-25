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Heart of the Catskills Humane Society's Rummage Sale

Heart of the Catskills Humane Society's Rummage Sale

The Heart of the Catskills Humane Society will hold its 26th annual "Paws for a Cause" rummage sale on Friday, May 15th from 9 am to 3 pm, and Saturday, May 16th from 9 am to 1 pm, at the Heart of the Catskills Humane Society, 46610 State Highway 10, Delhi, NY, rain or shine, with a bake sale on Saturday from 9 am until 1 pm. Donations for the rummage sale may be dropped off at the shelter Wednesday and Thursday, May 13th and 14th, between noon and 4 pm. Donations should be clean and in working order; donations of clothing, TVs or computers will not be accepted. Volunteer bakers may drop off donated baked goods on Friday, May 15th between noon and 4 pm, or on Saturday morning, May 16th. All proceeds from the rummage and bake sale benefit the homeless animals of Delaware County. For additional information, contact the Humane Society at 607-746-3080.

Heart of the Catskills Humane Society
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM, every day through May 16, 2026.

Event Supported By

Heart of the Catskills Humane Society

Artist Group Info

jen.truitt@gmail.com
Heart of the Catskills Humane Society
46610 State Highway 10
Delhi, New York
heartofthecatskills.org