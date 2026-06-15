The Hill People’s Comedy Fest is a celebration of silliness returning for its sixth year in Stamford, NY with stand-up, improv, music and more antics by a slew of hilarious comics from near and far. More info about the comics, fest activities & tickets can be found at: https://thepartytheater.com/hill-people/

Thursday 6/25

6pm - Festival Kickoff Party at the Bel - Food pop-up, drink specials, arrive early to warm up your funny bone!

8pm - Local Voices Comedy Show featuring Brittany Carney - Hosted by Mary Skinner, participants of the Stamford Stand-Up class work their tight five minute sets, opening for touring comedian Brittany Carney - Ages 16+

Friday 6/26

6pm - Free Improv Comedy Workshop - Ages 12+ and no experience required

7pm - Comedy Barrage - Short sets by visiting comics back-to-back, hosted by Justin Raymund - Ages 16+

8pm - Comedy Variety Show - Sketch, Improv and Music Comedy hosted by Shaye Troha featuring Julian Fleisher and Babushka Improv - Ages 16+

Saturday 6/27

1pm - Free Kids Clowning Class - Ages 7-13 led by Marisa Caruso

2pm - Baby Goat Meet & Greet

3pm - Comedy Q&A - Headliner Mia Jackson shares her experience and tips as a working touring comedian

6pm - Family-Friendly Comedy Show - Ages 7+ and hosted by Karen Anderson, family-friendly doesn’t mean it’s just for kids, it just means it’s not only for adults!

7pm - Comedy Barrage - Short sets by visiting comics back-to-back, hosted by Larry Daly - Ages 16+

8pm - Stand-Up Special featuring Festival Headliner Mia Jackson - Hosted by Garth Kravits with feature comics Vinny Seeram and Jae Shin

