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India Day 2026

India Day 2026

We are excited to announce that 2026 India Day festival on Saturday, September 12, 2026 from 12 pm to 5 pm! This annual celebration is a cherished tradition that brings our community together to showcase and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of India while supporting the programs and activities of the India Cultural Centre (ICC).

India Cultural Centre
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

India Cultural Centre
info@iccbinghamton.org
India Cultural Centre
1595 State Rte 26
Vestal, New York 13850
indiaday@iccbinahmton.org
https://www.iccbinghamton.org/