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Ithaca Ballet's Fall Dance Revelry for All Ages

W8FA91 beauty and the beast illustration

Ithaca Ballet's Fall Dance Revelry for All Ages

Fall Dance Revelry for All Ages opens the 2026-2027 Ithaca Ballet season at the State Theatre. Mother Goose Suite is a ballet choreographed by Lavinia Reid in 1977 to Ravel’s evocative score. Evening performance at 7:30 on Oct. 17 and 3:00 p.m. matinee on Oct. 18th
Mother Goose was a staple of the Ithaca Ballet repertoire in the company’s early days but has not been seen since 1999. A gorgeous compilation of 4 sections including “Beauty and the Beast”, “Hop O’ My Thumb”, Laidonerette, Empress of the Pagodes” and “the Fairy Garden” We welcome this stunning and long awaited ballet’s return. Featured dancers in this are: Moth and Lost Youth (Hop O’ My Thumb) Emi Asakura and Richard Huxtable, Beauty and Beast Elizabeth Kaden and Elden VanCamp, Laidonerette (Empress of the Pagodes) Lila Mohler, Sleeping Princess and Prince Hazel O’Brien and Richard Huxtable, Father Time : Trenton Loughlin

The program also features two contemporary ballets: Brush on Silk, choreographed by Lotsie Cash and Lost Memory, choreographed by Lena Rose Magee.

State Theatre of Ithaca
$15-$30
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Oct 18, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ithaca Ballet
607-319-0147
marketing@ithacaballet.org
http://www.ithacaballet.org

Artist Group Info

oppermax@aol.com
State Theatre of Ithaca
105 West State Street/Martin Luther King Street
Ithaca, New York 14850
607-277-8283
info@stateofithaca.org
https://stateofithaca.org/events/