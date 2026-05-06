Lin Price opening reception for her one person exhibit at The Gallery at South Hill

Opening reception for Lin Price: "How To Get From Here To There" one person exhibit.

The paintings presented here are recent and feature abstracted landscapes and figures. While developing this group of paintings, I searched for a sense of immediacy and wonder in each invented space. Each piece is a new environment, not repeated, although works can begin to ‘speak’ to each other. For instance, color and mark-making, or the emergence of similar themes can link them visually to one another.

Paint is my artistic medium and language. I find that painting has power to; suggest, insinuate, damn, elevate, reveal, conceal, and it never allows you to hide from yourself. Most of the imagery, compositions, and meaning in my paintings is discovered in the act of applying paint to a surface, there is a stream of consciousness to my process. This can also include editing, scraping down, beginning again. These works embrace the clumsy and unfinished, as well as refined and detailed elements, since I find both qualities woven throughout life, they are forces in my work. For me, the painting process mimics life in its’ beautiful, confounding nature.

