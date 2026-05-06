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Lin Price opening reception for her one person exhibit at The Gallery at South Hill

Lin Price opening reception for her one person exhibit at The Gallery at South Hill

Opening reception for Lin Price: "How To Get From Here To There" one person exhibit.
The paintings presented here are recent and feature abstracted landscapes and figures. While developing this group of paintings, I searched for a sense of immediacy and wonder in each invented space. Each piece is a new environment, not repeated, although works can begin to ‘speak’ to each other. For instance, color and mark-making, or the emergence of similar themes can link them visually to one another.

Paint is my artistic medium and language. I find that painting has power to; suggest, insinuate, damn, elevate, reveal, conceal, and it never allows you to hide from yourself. Most of the imagery, compositions, and meaning in my paintings is discovered in the act of applying paint to a surface, there is a stream of consciousness to my process. This can also include editing, scraping down, beginning again. These works embrace the clumsy and unfinished, as well as refined and detailed elements, since I find both qualities woven throughout life, they are forces in my work. For me, the painting process mimics life in its’ beautiful, confounding nature.

The Gallery at South Hill
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

The Gallery at South Hill
6072296076
sampson1969@yahoo.com
www.thegalleryatsouthhill.com

Artist Group Info

Michael Sampson
Sampson1969@yahoo.com
https://www.michaelsampsonartist.com/
The Gallery at South Hill
950 Danby Rd. South Hill Business Campus
Ithaca, New York 14850
6072296076
denfieldgallery@gmail.com
www.thegalleryatsouthhill.com