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MAGiC (Moravia Area Garden Club) Plant Sale

MAGiC (Moravia Area Garden Club) Plant Sale

Do you love plants? So do we, and we love to share! MAGiC (Moravia Area Garden Club) invites you to check out our Plant Sale.
Come to the lawn in front of Kinney Drugs in Moravia on Saturday, June 6th to see our selection of hardy perennials from local gardens and more!! Old favorites, different varieties and new selections every year!
Sale starts at 10 AM until sold out. We look forward to seeing and sharing with you!

Kinney Drugs
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

MAGiC (Moravia Area Garden Club)
magic13118@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1538716143035770/about
Kinney Drugs
130 Main Street
Moravia, New York 13118
magic13118@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1538716143035770/about