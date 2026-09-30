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Mom's House Night of hope

Mom's House Night of hope

Night of Hope is an evening celebrating the successes of the work done at Moms House to support single parents and their children. The evening will include raffle baskets, dinner, uplifting speeches, a wine pull and more!

Traditions at the Glen
$70 induvial ticket. $530 table of 8.
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mom's House of Endicott NY Inc.
6076449972
bpeake@momshouseny.org
MomsHouseny.org
Traditions at the Glen
4101 Watson Blvd,
Johnson City, , New York 13790
607-797-2381
https://traditionshotelandspa.com/golf.html