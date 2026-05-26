Mozart's "The Game of Love" (Così fan tutte)

Opening in the stylish 1960s world of polished norms, structured relationships, and carefully defined social roles, The Game of Love (Così fan tutte) begins in an atmosphere of order, confidence, and romantic certainty. Two young couples are secure in their devotion—until a cynical wager sets everything in motion.

When the men “go away,” the world transforms. Their absence opens the door to a vivid shift in color, culture, and behavior—where conventions loosen, expression expands, and emotional boundaries become fluid. What was once predictable becomes unpredictable, as attraction, curiosity, and temptation begin to reshape every relationship.

As disguises are introduced and social rules begin to bend, the characters are drawn into an experiment that challenges not only fidelity, but identity itself. Playful on the surface yet deeply revealing underneath, the story unfolds as a witty and poignant exploration of love under pressure.

In this striking 1960s vision—where tradition gives way to liberation— The Game of Love (Così fan tutte) reveals how quickly certainty can dissolve, and how complicated the heart becomes when the world around it changes.

Dates & Times:

Fri. Mar. 5 at 7:30 pm

Sun. Mar. 7 at 3 pm

Language:

A blend of Italian arias and dialogue performed in English.

Location:

Tri-Cities Opera Center

315 Clinton Street

Binghamton, NY 13905

Box Office:

(607) 772-0400

Mon–Fri: 12pm–5pm