Music in the Glen Community Concert Series

Music in the Glen is a community concert series that features some of the most creative and progressive acts in the region, all held at shelter one of Glendale Park, 400 Glendale Drive, Endicott (just a 30 second drive from Enjoie Golf Course). The location features easy parking, shaded listening under the trees, and pristine sound. All concerts are free and family friendly, with voluntary donations to help pay the musicians (much funding has come from GoFundMe donations and regional business and corporate sponsors).

Shows are scheduled every Tuesday at 6pm, every Saturday at 4pm, with the exception of July 4th. You can click on the QR code on the flyer or visit the FB page at www.facebook.com/glenmusic607, for a look at the performers. First 3 shows are Simmerin Stew (bluegrass), UnityGroup (world fusion), and Joe Kollar (indie).