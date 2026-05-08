Poetry Reading featuring Edward A. Dougherty
Poetry Reading featuring Edward A. Dougherty
You are cordially invited to celebrate Poet Edward Dougherty’s transition from working at CCC to retirement, where he can more fully live his vocation as a poet and writer.
There will be a time for gathering and greeting then a reading of about 40 minutes followed by a bit of social time with a book signing.
His most recent books will be featured – Selected Poems, taken from 30 years of work across 9 other books, and House World Heaven, a new book that includes previously published poems but is its own whole spiritual arc. RSVP: https://ssclibrary.org/event/edward-dougherty-celebration/
Southeast Steuben County Library
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Artist Group Info
Edward A. Dougherty
edward.dougherty64@gmail.com
Southeast Steuben County Library
300 Nassar Civic Center PlazaCorning, New York 14830